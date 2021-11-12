Wilmots takes charge at Raja Casablanca

(@FahadShabbir)

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Belgian Marc Wilmots was appointed on Thursday as coach of Raja Casablanca, one of Morocco's top clubs, replacing Tunisian Lassaad Chabbi.

The 52-year-old, who won 70 caps with the Belgian team before becoming coach in 2012, has signed for two years, Raja president Anis Mahfoud said.

Wilmots was axed by the Red Devils in 2016 after they were eliminated by Wales in the quarter-finals of the European Championships.

Wilmots then took charge of Ivory Coast in 2017, followed by a brief spell in charge of the Iranian national team.

Raja had a promising start to their season but have fallen to second place in the Pro D1 league, five points behind arch-rivals and current title holders Wydad Casablanca.

The Casablanca club parted company with Tunisian coach Lassaad Chabbi on Tuesday, just seven months after his appointment.