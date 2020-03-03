UrduPoint.com
Wilson Sees Way Back For Scotland Exile Russell

Tue 03rd March 2020

Edinburgh, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Scotland assistant coach Danny Wilson hopes the fact Finn Russell has helped provide some background information about France to Gregor Townsend is a sign that the end of the fly-half's exile from Test rugby union is now in sight.

Russell, who plays his club rugby in France for Paris-based side Racing 92, has yet to feature in this Six Nations following the breakdown of his relationship with head coach Townsend.

And while it seems Russell will have to wait until the tour of South Africa in July at the earliest to win a 50th cap, Wilson is heartened by his telephone conversation with Townsend about the French players he knows well from club duty ahead of the Scots' Six Nations clash against 'Les Bleus' at Murrayfield on Sunday.

"The fact that there has been some real good communication going on bodes really well for the future," Wilson said Tuesday.

"At the moment it's about this group of players and staff focusing on the squad we've got here and the task in front of us," he added.

"But it can only be good news that those conversations are far more positive and longer-term lead to Finn being back involved." But even though the talented playmaker won't be taking the field this weekend and is also unlikely to feature in Scotland's Six Nations final away to Wales on March 14, Wilson is glad the side can make use of his 'inside knowledge' as they try to derail leaders France's bid for a Grand Slam.

"There has been a fair bit of communication with players who are in that position (of playing in France) and Finn is one of them," Wilson said.

"Obviously he has a real good insight into key individuals that he has played with and against and also on the psyche of that French team at the moment.

"So there is plenty of really good information that Finn can provide."

