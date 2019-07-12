London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Wimbledon at a glance - Day 10: Headlines + Serena into 11th Wimbledon final + One win from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 Slams + Halep first Romanian woman into Wimbledon final Top results Women's singles semi-finals Serena Williams (USA x11) bt Barbora Strycova (CZE) 6-1, 6-2 Simona Halep (ROM x7) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x8) 6-1, 6-3 Who's saying what "I am definitely not the right player to ask for that, unless it's like an extreme, dramatic difference. I'm from Compton and everything is, like, amazing." -- Serena Williams happy to play on slow or faster courts at Wimbledon.

"Any time I see her name attached to anything, I don't read it. She couldn't be a better friend to me. Low moments, high moments, she's always there. That's all I want to be to her." -- Williams comes to the defence of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex whose appearance to support the American last week sparked a backlash when spectators were asked not to take photographs of her in the stands.

"Kate. I like her." -- Simona Halep on Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge who she identified as her perfect guest in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

"I'm desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop her." -- Halep unfazed by Serena Williams' pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

"I don't speak to anyone. Normally I do everything quickly when I lose. I'm very disappointed. I spend most of the time alone, and the rest of the day, as well. So don't touch me." -- Elina Svitolina admitting she won't be the best of company after losing to Halep Royal box watch-- On women's semi-finals day, the best views on Centre Court were being enjoyed by the likes of former football star David Beckham, actors Maggie Smith and James Norton, entrepreneur Richard Branson and former British Prime Minister John Major.