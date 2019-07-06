UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wimbledon At A Glance - Day 5

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Wimbledon at a glance - Day 5

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Wimbledon at a glance - day five: - Headlines - + 15-year-old Gauff into last 16 + Djokovic matches Becker with 12th appearance in fourth round + Only four of top 10 men's seeds left - Top results - Coco Gauff (USA) bt Polona Hercog (SLO) 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 Guido Pella (ARG x26) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) - Sidelines - Sprinkler stops play -- The mixed doubles match between Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak started on Court 15 but was concluded on the neighbouring Court 16 when a sprinkler went off, soaking Sitak and Siegemund.

The drenching didn't throw them off their stride as the New Zealand-German pair won in three sets.

Azarenka blasts 'pathetic' warning -- Victoria Azarenka was handed a code violation for slamming her racquet into the Centre Court turf in her defeat to Simona Halep.

"I think it was pathetic, to be honest. I understand the no tolerance, whatever it was, two metres outside of the court. I didn't damage the court or anything like that. It's like you have to be with no single emotion on the court, and that's just not tennis. I'm sorry, but it's not," said the former world number one.

Raonic gets arty -- 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic has another passion than just playing tennis - he fancies himself as something of an artist.

"I spend a lot of time reading, trying to learn about different things. Contemporary art, modern art, as well. I think everything I try to sort of dabble in a little bit to learn and hopefully be able to find a second life for me after tennis," said the Canadian.

Love game -- Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, two of the few openly gay players on the tour, were knocked out of the women's doubles by Hao Ching Chan and Latisha Chan, 6-2, 6-1.

On Thursday, Van Uytvanck had said the sport would be better off if more players came out as gay.

Less said the better for Yastremska -- Ukraine 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska is in the last 16 on her Wimbledon debut but is opting to keep her deepest thoughts to herself.

"I have a small problem when I meet the media. I am always too open. For you it's interesting when players are too open, but I think that I have to be a little bit more closed," she said after beating Victorija Golubic.

- Who's saying what - "You are nothing! Can I swear? Can I swear at you? If I swear at you, I will get a fine, right? This is bullseye! Bullseye! Bullseye! I don't swear, right?'." -- Russia's Andrei Medvedev angry with the umpire in his match against David Goffin.

"It wasn't creepy. I was just caught off-guard. No, he just asked a random question, Do you want to play mixed at Wimby? I was, like, Sure, why not? Thought it would be fun." -- Desirae Krawczyk on how Nick Kyrgios approached her to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon by direct messenger.

They lost their opening match in three sets to Marcus Daniell and Jennifer Brady.

"Court 2 over the years hasn't really been my friend. I was hoping to strike up a friendship this year. It wasn't to happen." -- Carolina Wozniacki reflecting on her poor relationship with Court Two where another disappointing Wimbledon campaign came to an end losing to China's Zhang Shuai in the third round - Royal Box watch --- In the Centre Court plush seats were former England cricket captain Alastair Cook, "Fleabag" actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner and his Spice Girls singer wife Geri.

Related Topics

USA Cricket Tennis World Ukraine Poor Russia China Fine Wife Victoria David Gay Van Reading Anderson Turkish Lira Women 2016 Christian Media Top Pakistan Oilfields Limited Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes agreement for transitional period in ..

46 minutes ago

UAE rulers condole King Salman on death of Princes ..

46 minutes ago

ADB approves $235 mln to develop Karachi BRT syste ..

2 hours ago

UNESCO adds Iranian forest to World Heritage List

2 hours ago

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

2 hours ago

Cricket: World Cup table

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.