Wimbledon at a glance - Day 5

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Wimbledon at a glance - day five: - Headlines - + 15-year-old Gauff into last 16 + Djokovic matches Becker with 12th appearance in fourth round + Only four of top 10 men's seeds left - Top results - Coco Gauff (USA) bt Polona Hercog (SLO) 3-6, 7-6 (9/7), 7-5 Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 Guido Pella (ARG x26) bt Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) - Sidelines - Sprinkler stops play -- The mixed doubles match between Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund against Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak started on Court 15 but was concluded on the neighbouring Court 16 when a sprinkler went off, soaking Sitak and Siegemund.

The drenching didn't throw them off their stride as the New Zealand-German pair won in three sets.

Azarenka blasts 'pathetic' warning -- Victoria Azarenka was handed a code violation for slamming her racquet into the Centre Court turf in her defeat to Simona Halep.

"I think it was pathetic, to be honest. I understand the no tolerance, whatever it was, two metres outside of the court. I didn't damage the court or anything like that. It's like you have to be with no single emotion on the court, and that's just not tennis. I'm sorry, but it's not," said the former world number one.

Raonic gets arty -- 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic has another passion than just playing tennis - he fancies himself as something of an artist.

"I spend a lot of time reading, trying to learn about different things. Contemporary art, modern art, as well. I think everything I try to sort of dabble in a little bit to learn and hopefully be able to find a second life for me after tennis," said the Canadian.

Love game -- Alison van Uytvanck and Greet Minnen, two of the few openly gay players on the tour, were knocked out of the women's doubles by Hao Ching Chan and Latisha Chan, 6-2, 6-1.

On Thursday, Van Uytvanck had said the sport would be better off if more players came out as gay.

Less said the better for Yastremska -- Ukraine 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska is in the last 16 on her Wimbledon debut but is opting to keep her deepest thoughts to herself.

"I have a small problem when I meet the media. I am always too open. For you it's interesting when players are too open, but I think that I have to be a little bit more closed," she said after beating Victorija Golubic.

- Who's saying what - "You are nothing! Can I swear? Can I swear at you? If I swear at you, I will get a fine, right? This is bullseye! Bullseye! Bullseye! I don't swear, right?'." -- Russia's Andrei Medvedev angry with the umpire in his match against David Goffin.

"It wasn't creepy. I was just caught off-guard. No, he just asked a random question, Do you want to play mixed at Wimby? I was, like, Sure, why not? Thought it would be fun." -- Desirae Krawczyk on how Nick Kyrgios approached her to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon by direct messenger.

They lost their opening match in three sets to Marcus Daniell and Jennifer Brady.

"Court 2 over the years hasn't really been my friend. I was hoping to strike up a friendship this year. It wasn't to happen." -- Carolina Wozniacki reflecting on her poor relationship with Court Two where another disappointing Wimbledon campaign came to an end losing to China's Zhang Shuai in the third round - Royal Box watch --- In the Centre Court plush seats were former England cricket captain Alastair Cook, "Fleabag" actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Red Bull Formula One boss Christian Horner and his Spice Girls singer wife Geri.