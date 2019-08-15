UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wimbledon Champion Halep Battles Back In Cincinnati

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Wimbledon champion Halep battles back in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Simona Halep fought back from a set down to defeat Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in her Cincinnati opener on Wednesday.

Wimbledon champion Halep, seeded fourth, earned a late break in the penultimate game of the final set to reach the third round after two hours of action.

The Romanian has finished runner-up in Cincinnati three times, last reaching the final a year ago against Kiki Bertens.

In the next round, the 27-year-old, who retired injured from her Toronto quarter-final against Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova last week, will face either Madison Keys of the United States or Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

"It was a very, very tough match," Halep said. "She played well, hitting the ball very strong.

"Mentally, it was tough to return for me at the start after playing injured last week.

"But I didn't have pain, which is good. It took time to get a rhythm and then do something on court.

" She went up a break in the third set, before letting the lead slip, only for the 43rd-ranked Alexandrova to serve two straight double-faults and fall 5-4 behind.

Halep completed her fightback on a second match point a game later.

"After the first set, I felt I could play aggressive," she added. "I also changed the tactics.

"I fought and did not give up. I wanted to run for every ball, it felt really good." Ninth seed Elina Svitolina, a semi-finalist four years ago, advanced past Belgian Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-1.

In the men's draw, Kei Nishikori lost to fellow Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Sixth seed Nishikori has still never advanced beyond the third round in Cincinnati.

France's Richard Gasquet, who ended Andy Murray's comeback singles tournament in the first round, saw off Argentinian Federico Delbonis 7-5, 7-6 (7/1).

Australian Alex de Minaur defeated American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to set up a third-round tie with Nishioka.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Toronto Lead Madison Cincinnati United States From Court Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

3 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

4 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

5 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.