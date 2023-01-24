Wimbledon champion Rybakina races into Australian Open semi-final

(@FahadShabbir)

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina cruised into her first Australian Open semi-final with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

The 22nd seed raced past the former French Open champion, seeded 17, in 1hr 19min on Rod Laver Arena and will meet either American Jessica Pegula or Belarusian Victoria Azarenka for a place in the final.

"I'm super happy to be the first time in the semi-finals," said the Kazakh star. "It was an amazing atmosphere." Rybakina had declared "she could beat anyone" after knocking out top seed Iga Swiatek in straight sets on Sunday.

And she was quickest out of the blocks behind her big serve, breaking Ostapenko immediately and hammering down three aces to reach 3-1.

She created another break point at 30-40 when a sudden cloudburst halted the 22nd seed's momentum.

The players scurried from Rod Laver Arena while the roof was closed and the water mopped up.

After a delay of almost half an hour, Ostapenko saw off the immediate danger.

But she was powerless to prevent the aggressive Rybakina capturing a second break two points later.

Rybakina's serving got her out of trouble in the next at 15-40 and closed out the opening set in 32 minutesOstapenko upped the power on her groundstrokes at the start of the second set, breaking for 2-0 with a scream.