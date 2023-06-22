UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Champion Rybakina Upset By Vekic In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Wimbledon champion Rybakina upset by Vekic in Berlin

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Elena Rybakina suffered a setback in the build-up to her Wimbledon title defence when she was knocked out of the Berlin WTA event by Donna Vekic on Wednesday.

Vekic, ranked 23 in the world, beat the second-seeded Kazakh 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4 to make it through to the quarter finals.

An Australian Open finalist in January, the 24-year-old Rybakina was one of the favourites for the French Open but pulled out early due to illness.

Earlier Wednesday, French third seed Caroline Garcia defeated Australian Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 6-2 on her first appearance on the Berlin grass.

The 2022 US Open semi-finalist broke her opponent three times in the first meeting between the two players. She has now won 25 matches in 2023.

Elina Avanesyan defeated Anna Blinkova 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to make the quarter-finals in an all-Russian duel.

Czech Petra Kvitova also sealed her place in the final eight, defeating Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-1 in a dominant performance.

The WTA tournament in Berlin, taking place just two weeks before the start of Wimbledon, is a star-studded event, with nine of the world's top 10-ranked women participating.

