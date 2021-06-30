UrduPoint.com
Wimbledon Courts Under Fire After Serena Exit And Kyrgios Says 'it's A Joke'

Wed 30th June 2021

Wimbledon courts under fire after Serena exit and Kyrgios says 'it's a joke'

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Serious questions were being asked of Wimbledon's fabled grass courts on Wednesday following Serena Williams's tearful, tournament-ending injury with Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios branding them "a joke".

Williams, the seven-time Wimbledon champion, slipped and hurt her heavily-strapped right leg before quitting her first round tie after just six games against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The American superstar twice fell to the floor of Centre Court, struggling to get back to her feet on the second occasion.

In tears, she waved to all sides of the court prompting speculation that she had played her last Wimbledon singles match.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw," said the 39-year-old who remains one Slam short of Margaret Court's record of 24.

Her heart-stopping fall came not long after French player Adrian Mannarino had slipped and hurt himself on the same part of Centre Court.

He too had to retire with his match against Roger Federer level at two sets apiece.

"I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof," said Federer.

"You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down.

"I do feel it's drier during the day. With the wind and all that stuff, it takes the moisture out of the grass."

