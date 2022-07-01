Wimbledon Day 4 - Who said what

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Thursday, the fourth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club: "Her favourite tournament was Wimbledon. That's why it's a special one for me. Yeah, she'd watch every single match that was on the tv." -- Britain's Katie Boulter on her grandmother who passed away this week. Boulter defeated 2021 runner-up Karolina Pliskova to reach the last 32.

"I might just withdraw it all and just like lie on it." -- Liam Broady on being told he has made £120,000 for making the third round.

"One or two weeks per year, it's always nice and unique." -- Spain's Paula Badosa who does not want the All England Club's all-white clothing rule to change.

"Our locker room is just beautiful. Even the smell when I'm entering the gates here, it's just smelling like Wimbledon. It's always reminds me of the historical tournament which we have." -- Two-time champion Petra Kvitova "My mum is famous on the tour. I feel like when I'm playing a match, she's on the screen more than I am." -- Britain's Heather Watson on mother Michelle.

"I'm really interested to see what you have today for me."-- Nick Kyrgios with his opening gambit at his media conference where he challenged reporters to focus on his game rather than his behaviour.