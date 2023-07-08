Open Menu

Wimbledon Day 5: Who Said What

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Wimbledon day 5: Who said what

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Friday, the fiftth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club: Reporter: Congrats for your win.

Paula Badodsa: I lost.

Reporter: Could you please tell us about your fitness and confidence level, please.

Paula Badosa: For your information, I just lost. I didn't win.

Press conference moderator: She didn't win.

Reporter: Not win? Paula Badosa: No "I looked up to him, Roger (Federer) Novak (Djokovic) and Rafa (Nadal) so these four guys shaped the game and they are reason I am the player I am today." -- Stefanos Tsitspas praising Andy Murray after beating the two-time champion.

"Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that." -- Andy Murray admitting he doesn't know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year.

"I have a wedding planner, and it's not for a very long time, so I haven't been doing much, to be totally honest." -- Madison Keys who recently became engaged to fellow player Bjorn Fratangelo when asked how much time has gone into working on the arrangements for her big day.

"Don't tell my husband that, but yes, I did enjoy that hug, and the very nice conversation with him." -- Ons Jabeur on meeting - and hugging - David Beckham.

"Getting there. Maybe at the door. Not inside, but at the door." -- Daniil Medvedev on whether he feels at home yet on the grass.

"I don't watch cycling, unfortunately. But if it's on television I would maybe watch, but, you know, I prefer to watch tennis." -- Holger Rune admits that he's yet to become a fan of compatriot Jonas Vingegaard's push for a second successive Tour de France title.

"Sometimes when I don't wear it in practice, I touch my head like I have it. It became something really important for me to be focused in the game. I like it. I think it's cool." -- Matteo Berrettini on his habit of wearing his hat back to front.

"What happened last year is something that I think it didn't heal yet."-- Berrettini on having to miss Wimbledon in 2022 due to Covid.

Related Topics

Tennis Cycling France Marriage Nice David Madison Roger Federer TV All Wimbledon Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: M ..

Discussion underway with OGRA to reduce tariffs: Musadik

1 minute ago
 PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participat ..

PM forms committee to decide Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup in India

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

UAE participates in Morocco’s Tan Tan Festival

10 hours ago
 Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

12 hours ago
US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

12 hours ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

12 hours ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

12 hours ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

12 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

12 hours ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous