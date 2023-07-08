Wimbledon day 5: Who said what

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Friday, the fiftth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club: Reporter: Congrats for your win.

Paula Badodsa: I lost.

Reporter: Could you please tell us about your fitness and confidence level, please.

Paula Badosa: For your information, I just lost. I didn't win.

Press conference moderator: She didn't win.

Reporter: Not win? Paula Badosa: No "I looked up to him, Roger (Federer) Novak (Djokovic) and Rafa (Nadal) so these four guys shaped the game and they are reason I am the player I am today." -- Stefanos Tsitspas praising Andy Murray after beating the two-time champion.

"Motivation is obviously a big thing. Continuing having early losses in tournaments like this don't necessarily help with that." -- Andy Murray admitting he doesn't know if he will be back at Wimbledon next year.

"I have a wedding planner, and it's not for a very long time, so I haven't been doing much, to be totally honest." -- Madison Keys who recently became engaged to fellow player Bjorn Fratangelo when asked how much time has gone into working on the arrangements for her big day.

"Don't tell my husband that, but yes, I did enjoy that hug, and the very nice conversation with him." -- Ons Jabeur on meeting - and hugging - David Beckham.

"Getting there. Maybe at the door. Not inside, but at the door." -- Daniil Medvedev on whether he feels at home yet on the grass.

"I don't watch cycling, unfortunately. But if it's on television I would maybe watch, but, you know, I prefer to watch tennis." -- Holger Rune admits that he's yet to become a fan of compatriot Jonas Vingegaard's push for a second successive Tour de France title.

"Sometimes when I don't wear it in practice, I touch my head like I have it. It became something really important for me to be focused in the game. I like it. I think it's cool." -- Matteo Berrettini on his habit of wearing his hat back to front.

"What happened last year is something that I think it didn't heal yet."-- Berrettini on having to miss Wimbledon in 2022 due to Covid.