Wimbledon Day 6 - Who Said What

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2022 | 09:20 AM

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2022 championships at the All England Club: "I felt like I was the favourite. I beat him a few weeks ago and he's only beaten me once. He got frustrated, it's a frustrating sport. Whatever happens, I love him." -- Nick Kyrgios after his stormy win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"It's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. He also has a very evil side." -- Tsitsipas hits out at the Australian over his antics.

"I'm not sure how I bullied him. He was the one hitting balls at me, he was the one that hit a spectator, he was the one that smacked it out of the stadium. I didn't do anything." -- Kyrgios.

"He's like, Ajla, hungry rats swim the fastest. Whatever that means. I'm like, well, I'm not a rat and I'm not hungry. I just want my house from the beginning till the end, or maybe you should just believe in me a little more." -- Ajla Tomljanovic after her father Ratko had only booked their Wimbledon accommodation until Friday. On Saturday, the Australian reached the fourth round for the second year.

"It was not a grass court. I think it was soccer court." - France's Harmony Tan on playing a second-tier Wimbledon warm-up event at Gaiba in Italy where the quality of the grass court was questioned.

"When you play a Brit on Centre Court, I think there is a lot of people for her. I like to play on a small court." -- Tan happy that schedulers put her match with home player Katie Boulter on Court Two and not on Centre Court or Court One.

"I'm going to retire when my body gives out. It's not when I make a certain ranking, it's not when I make a certain amount of money. You get some outliers. Maybe I'll be an outlier." -- Britain's Liam Broady is hoping he can still crack the big time at 28.

"I remember even in juniors how kind of special it was to, on the Sunday, being able to just walk around the grounds and no one being there, it being a ghost town." -- Australia's Alex de Minaur on the tournament's decision to abandon middle Sunday as a rest day.

"I think that's why I'm playing so good, it's because I know it's almost the end."-- Alize Cornet, playing in her 62nd consecutive Grand Slam, after beating world number one Iga Swiatek and hinting at retirement next year.

