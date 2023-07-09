Wimbledon day 6: Who said what

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Saturday, the sixth day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club: "The funny thing about being a preacher's kid is when you're playing tournaments on Saturdays and Sundays, you miss a lot of Sundays (in church) if you're actually winning on Saturdays." -- US player Christopher Eubanks, whose father is a Baptist minister in Georgia.

"I think from a fan standpoint, they love the aesthetic of the one-handed, there is a certain elegance and a flair." -- Eubanks on his one-handed backhand.

"It was the final of 2011. Martina Navratilova was in the Royal Box. This was huge experience for me because 2010, the year before, I met her when I reached the semi-final. Then, of course, sitting in the Royal Box for my final, and I knew she was crying when I won. It was a very beautiful emotion." -- Petra Kvitova recalling her biggest Royal Box moment after winning the first of her two titles in 2011.

"Maybe when I'm 50 years old I could go and still see my videos with some funny things. Maybe you know they're going to show it to the kids who will not see me play, say, 'Look, there was a guy who did these crazy things on the court'. Hopefully the good ones." -- Daniil Medvedev on what he hopes the future generation will know of him.

"Obviously my dream is play a final here. Even better if it's Novak." -- Carlos Alcaraz on wanting to face Novak Djokovic in the final.

"You think of your childhood, of how far you've come to be here, your little town where you started playing at the beach courts.... Suddenly you find yourself at the hallowed grounds of Rod Laver Arena or Philippe Chatrier, fighting for a dream that millions of kids have dreamt."-- Stefanos Tsitsipas on the emotions of playing in a Grand Slam final.