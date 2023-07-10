Wimbledon day 7: Who said what

London, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Who said what at Wimbledon on Sunday, the seventh day of the 2023 tournament at the All England Club: "Ladies and gentlemen, if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve." -- Umpire John Blom on Court 3 as Anastasia Potapova was playing Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva.

"Even if I wanted to show my emotions, I couldn't because I was out of breath on every point." -- 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva after beating Anastasia Potapova to reach the fourth round.

"When I have free time, sometimes I prefer to be alone, just with myself, yes. But most of the time I watch Netflix." -- Andreeva on her time outside of the tennis courts.

"I hope Harry is watching. I'm just a big fan of his." -- Elena Svitolina after having to give up two tickets to a Harry Styles concert as it clashed with her last 16 match with Victoria Azarenka.

"As the match went on, it just became unbearable." -- Denis Shapovalov on a knee injury he suffered in his defeat to Roman Safiullin.

"It was the most lucky shot ever. It was luck, nothing else. I don't think I can do it one more time." -- Andrey Rublev on a diving forehand which set up match point in his five-set win over Alexander Bublik.

"At one stage I had 13 pets - two dogs, two rabbits, two rats and seven birds - although I now only have six pets." -- Australia's Taylah Preston, playing in the junior event, telling itftennis.com of her fondness for pets.

"Why should I change it? Nice hotel. Of course it's not like five stars, but I like the bed. Everything for me fits. It's not so far actually to go and not so much traffic. Why should I change it?"-- Shock quarter-finalist Roman Safiullin on his modest accommodation for the tournament.