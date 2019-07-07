Wimbledon match suspended after fan falls ill

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A Wimbledon match was suspended on Saturday when a fan fell ill and needed "medical assistance," a tournament official said.

The men's singles third round tie between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jan-Lennard Struff was in a fourth set on Court 12 when the drama unfolded.

The players eventually left the court as did the spectators while an ambulance was summoned to the All England Club.