Wimbledon Match Suspended After Fan Falls Ill
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:30 AM
London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :A Wimbledon match was suspended on Saturday when a fan fell ill and needed "medical assistance," a tournament official said.
The men's singles third round tie between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jan-Lennard Struff was in a fourth set on Court 12 when the drama unfolded.
The players eventually left the court as did the spectators while an ambulance was summoned to the All England Club.