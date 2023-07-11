Open Menu

Wimbledon Sensation Eubanks Falls In Love With Grass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:10 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Overnight sensation Christopher Eubanks says the green grass of Wimbledon is his "best friend" after beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller to reach the quarter-finals.

The giant Eubanks trailed two sets to one but powered back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

He basked in the adulation of an enthusiastic crowd, making a heart gesture towards them with his hands.

"It's like I'm living the dream right now," he said. "This is absolutely insane." The American, 27, described grass as the "stupidest" surface to play on just last month after a miserable run.

But then his luck changed in dramatic -- and potentially life-changing -- fashion.

He beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the final in Mallorca to win the first title of his career, before hitting his purple patch at the All England Club.

He has now won nine consecutive matches on grass.

"Those words will never come out of my mouth for the rest of my career," he said in reference to his previous derogatory comments.

"The grass and I, we've had a very strenuous relationship over the years but right now I think it's my best friend." Before arriving at the All England Club, Eubanks' record at Grand Slams had been modest.

Of his eight main draw appearances he had lost in the first round six times.

He had tried and failed four times to qualify for Wimbledon.

- 'Surreal' - Eubanks, who stands at 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 metres), described his experience this year as "surreal".

"Everything from realising that I have two credentials at Wimbledon for the rest of my life, to checking my phone and seeing my name as an ESPN alert, to realising how much I disliked grass at the beginning of the grass court season, to now look at where I am," he said.

"There are so many different ways I could go about it. I just think the entire experience together has just been a whirlwind." Eubanks has had to change his hotel checkout times on a number of occasions due to his run to the last eight.

"If we got to move it one more time, we might just move it all the way to the end of the following week," said the American, who has hit a tournament-leading 85 aces.

He has had a taste of Grand Slam glory before at one remove -- acting as a double for the late Arthur Ashe in the 2021 documentary "Citizen Ashe".

He was asked what he would ask the three-time Grand Slam winner if he could seek his advice.

"If I had that opportunity, I'd honestly just want to pick his brain on what he thinks of my game," he said.

"That would probably be the coolest thing, to be able to say, 'Hey, maybe you've seen me play, what do you think? Where are some areas I can improve?'"

More Stories From Miscellaneous