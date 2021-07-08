Wimbledon set for new queen as Barty and Pliskova reach final

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Ashleigh Barty is one victory away from realising her dream of winning the Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's first triumph.

The 25-year-old world number one produced her best performance of The Championships so far to beat 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Barty will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in Saturday's final.

Pliskova came from a set down to beat powerful Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Barty had never progressed further than the fourth round at Wimbledon despite having form on grass as she was junior champion in 2011.

However, she took the first set with just the one break of serve and then showed real determination to turn around a 1-4 deficit and force the tie-break where she had six match points.

Kerber saved three but it was only delaying the inevitable and soon it was Barty who raised her arms in celebration.

"It's incredible, it was as close to as good a tennis match that I have ever played," said Barty who fired eight aces and 38 winners.

"It was a hell of a match from the first ball." "I am really proud of myself and my team. It's been an incredible journey, full of ups and downs." Barty said she had not spoken to Cawley since the tournament began.

However, as she has done since the outset she wore the specially-designed dress in tribute to her mentor's iconic scallop one she wore in 1971.

"To give myself a chance to create some history almost in a way that's a tribute to her is really exciting," said Barty.

"I couldn't be more rapt to have that opportunity on Saturday." Kerber can, though, be pleased with her run despite Barty ending a 10-match winning streak for the 33-year-old German.

The grass had revived a career that appeared to be spiralling downwards -- she had failed to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since her 2018 Wimbledon title.

"For me it was just the fight that I put up in the last few weeks in my tennis, that's actually what counts for me right now," said Kerber.