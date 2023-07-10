Wimbledon spectators asked not to pop champagne during players' serves

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A Wimbledon umpire on Sunday politely urged spectators not to uncork their champagne bottles while the players are serving at the tennis major.

"Ladies and gentlemen ... if you are opening a bottle of champagne, don't do it as the players are about to serve," John Blom said during a Wimbledon women's singles third-round match between Russian players Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva as a fan uncorked a bottle of champagne to disturb the tranquil atmosphere on the court.

Blom's polite warning has caused laughter and applause at the tennis venue.

Russian qualifier Andreeva, 16, eliminated her compatriot Potapova, who ranked 22nd in women's singles, with sets of 6-2, 7-5 to progress to the fourth round where she will take on US' Madison Keys.

The 2023 Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, will end with the men's final on Sunday.