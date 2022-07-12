UrduPoint.com

Wimbledon Star Rybakina Dismisses Russian 'product' Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Wimbledon star Rybakina dismisses Russian 'product' claims

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Tuesday dismissed Russian claims that she was its "product" as she received a hero's welcome in Kazakhstan, which she represented at the tournament.

Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon this year after Russia sent troops to Ukraine but Moscow-born Rybakina was able to play as she had switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018.

At the weekend Russia appeared to claim her Grand Slam success when Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev described Rybakina as "our product".

"It's very nice! Well done Rybakina! We win the Wimbledon tournament," Tarpischev said.

Russia's former world number one Yevgeny Kafelnikov reinforced that view in a post on Twitter on Monday.

"Buying a ready to use product from the producer does not take a lot of brains," wrote retired Kafelnikov, who won the French and Australian Opens and an Olympic gold medal.

Rybakina's parents still live in Moscow and she had been reluctant throughout the tournament to elaborate on how much time she spends in Russia.

"The transition from a junior to a professional career is very difficult," Rybakina, 23, told journalists in Kazakhstan when asked to comment on the "product" tag.

"A good team is needed. Not everyone is able to continue at professional level and achieve some successes. Only a small number (can) and in this way I am very lucky.""So I am of course not really in agreement with that phrasing."

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Kazakhstan 2018 Gold Olympics Post From Agreement Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.