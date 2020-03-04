UrduPoint.com
Win Each For Sanders, Biden As First Super Tuesday Polls Close: US Networks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Win each for Sanders, Biden as first Super Tuesday polls close: US networks

Burlington, United States, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Biden was projected to win the Virginia Primary and Bernie Sanders triumphed in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in the first of 14 states voting Tuesday to pick a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump.

The leftist Sanders had been expecting a comfortable Super Tuesday win in his home state, with 16 delegates up for grabs, but centrist Joe Biden hoped to stall his momentum nationwide -- starting in Virginia with its 99 delegates.

A total of 1,357 delegates are at stake on Tuesday, and Biden needs a good performance to prevent Sanders from taking a potentially insurmountable lead into the party's nominating convention in July.

Polls in the remaining 12 states were to close in waves up until 11:00 pm Eastern time (0400 GMT Wednesday).

