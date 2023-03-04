WIn fellowship celebrates graduation of first batch of Saudi business women

Washington, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The WIn (Women Innovators) Fellowship Program celebrated the graduation of the first batch of Saudi business women, with the attendance of The ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Mosab bin Mohammed bin Farhan, Deputy Chief Mission, on behalf of the Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The WIn Fellowship Program is part of the Atlantic Council's empowerME Initiative in cooperation with Georgetown University's McDonough school of Business with support from the United States Embassy in Riyadh, UPS, PepsiCo and the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia's Women in Business Committee.

The program lasted for one year from March 2022 to March 2023, during which participating Saudi women were enabled to improve their skills, increase their practical knowledge and build networks with individuals and the business community in the USA and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first batch included Rawan Al-kharboosh, founder and CEO of a biotechnology company, Renad Al-Jafry, CEO of a company specialising in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities in healthcare industry and Sarah bin Laden, a woman entrepreneur and data analysis specialist.