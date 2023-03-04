UrduPoint.com

WIn Fellowship Celebrates Graduation Of First Batch Of Saudi Business Women

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 12:10 PM

WIn fellowship celebrates graduation of first batch of Saudi business women

Washington, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The WIn (Women Innovators) Fellowship Program celebrated the graduation of the first batch of Saudi business women, with the attendance of The ceremony was held in the presence of Prince Mosab bin Mohammed bin Farhan, Deputy Chief Mission, on behalf of the Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

The WIn Fellowship Program is part of the Atlantic Council's empowerME Initiative in cooperation with Georgetown University's McDonough school of Business with support from the United States Embassy in Riyadh, UPS, PepsiCo and the American Chamber of Commerce Saudi Arabia's Women in Business Committee.

The program lasted for one year from March 2022 to March 2023, during which participating Saudi women were enabled to improve their skills, increase their practical knowledge and build networks with individuals and the business community in the USA and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The first batch included Rawan Al-kharboosh, founder and CEO of a biotechnology company, Renad Al-Jafry, CEO of a company specialising in creating job opportunities for people with disabilities in healthcare industry and Sarah bin Laden, a woman entrepreneur and data analysis specialist.

Related Topics

USA Business Osama Bin Laden Riyadh Company Saudi Job Georgetown United States Saudi Arabia Chamber March Women Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

1 minute ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

7 minutes ago
 Storms in US South kill at least 9

Storms in US South kill at least 9

48 minutes ago
 UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

48 minutes ago
 Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for ..

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.