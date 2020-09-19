UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Win-win' Says Klopp As Thiago Adds New Dimension To Liverpool

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

'Win-win' says Klopp as Thiago adds new dimension to Liverpool

London, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Jurgen Klopp hailed Thiago Alcantara as one of the few players in the world that can improve Liverpool after the Spaniard joined from Bayern Munich on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the world's best midfielders, Thiago won seven Bundesliga titles in seven years at Bayern and was instrumental as they lifted the Champions League last month in his last game for the club.

However, with just one year left on his contract, it only cost Liverpool £20 million ($26 million) plus £5 million in add-ons to secure his signature.

The 29-year-old becomes Liverpool's first major signing for two years, in which time they have won the Champions League and a first English league title for 30 years.

"He is an absolutely exceptional player and you are right it is difficult to improve a team like us in the moment in a normal way," said Klopp.

"If we take 3-400 million maybe we could find some players but even then it is not easy. In this specific case it is a player who brings a different dimension in our game, that's true.

"Some skills which in general are pretty rare but they suit us pretty well. It says nothing about the other players it is only different and that is what I was really interested in." Thiago said in an emotional open letter to Bayern fans on Friday that it was the lure of a new challenge that convinced him to leave after trophy hauls in Germany and at Barcelona, where he started his career.

"He was pretty excited about the opportunity as well so there was not a lot of convincing needed," added Klopp.

"That helps as well, that somebody really wants to be a part of the specific project is nice. All the things we agree together. That's a win-win situation and I'm really happy that we could do it." Thiago is not the only high-profile player to have swapped the Bundesliga for the Premier League during the transfer window as most of Chelsea's £200 million spending spree went on bringing Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to England from RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Both are expected to feature against Liverpool on Sunday in an early clash between two titles contenders as Klopp said he rated Werner, who was linked with a move to Anfield, and Havertz as the two outstanding young talents in Germany not already at Bayern or Borussia Dortmund.

"It's a really good league. Yes with one very dominant team, but the rest is really tactically good, lots of talents. The Premier League is the league with the most money, the most competitive league and they are interested in these type of players," added Klopp.

"I think Havertz and Werner especially from these young boys were the outstanding players. All the other young and outstanding players play at Borussia Dortmund. It is a good league for England to scout and as long as they can afford the transfer fees we will see these kind of transfers for sure."

Related Topics

World Germany Young Liverpool Nice Leipzig Barcelona Money Sunday All From Best Chelsea Bayern Premier League Borussia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

8 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

8 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

8 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

9 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

8 hours ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.