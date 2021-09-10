UrduPoint.com

Wind Complicates Battle Against Spain Wildfire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Wind complicates battle against Spain wildfire

Madrid, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Erratic winds and scorching heat complicated Friday the battle against a wildfire in southern Spain which claimed the life of a firefighter and forced the evacuation of around 1,000 people.

About 400 firefighters backed by 30 water-dropping planes were tackling the flames which broke out late Wednesday in the Sierra Bermeja mountains in the southern province of Malaga, regional government spokesman Elias Bendodo said.

The military's emergency brigade was on standby to join the battle against the fire, which has so far ravaged over 3,600 hectares (8,900 acres) of land, he told a news conference.

Firefighters said winds which frequently changed direction, the steep mountain slopes and hot and dry conditions were making their task difficult.

"The fire is alive, today is still a complicated day due to the weather conditions.

It is a complicated fire," Bendodo said.

Temperatures in Malaga are forecast to climb to 34 degrees Celsius (93 degrees Fahrenheit) although winds were a bit calmer.

Many of the roughly 1,000 people who were evacuated are "little by little" beginning to return home, he added.

The bulk of the people who were evacuated are from the municipality of Estepona, an area popular with British pensioners and holidaymakers.

"Today and tomorrow will be decisive days in which our firefighters must work effectively so we can give good news at the end of the day and tomorrow," Bendodo said.

A 44-year-old firefighter died on Thursday while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Local officials suspect the blaze may have been deliberately started as it broke out in several places at around the same time.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Died Malaga Same Spain May From Government

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

25 seconds ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vacci ..

Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch dem ..

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 ..

COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 ..

Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 cases in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.