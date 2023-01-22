UrduPoint.com

Wind Scores Two As Wolfsburg Put Six Past Freiburg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Wind scores two as Wolfsburg put six past Freiburg

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Danish forward Jonas Wind scored two first-half goals as in-form Wolfsburg romped to a 6-0 hammering of high-flying Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Visitors Freiburg were hoping to cut the gap to Bayern Munich to two points after the leaders' 1-1 draw at RB Leipzig on Friday.

But they capitulated after falling behind to Patrick Wimmer's second-minute opener.

Wind scored twice in the space of nine minutes to put the home side three goals to the good at the break.

Wolfsburg added three more in the second half, through Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and Luca Waldschmidt's late penalty, to move up to sixth place.

Wolfsburg are now unbeaten in 10 matches, with five straight league wins, having started the season with four Bundesliga losses in their first seven games under new coach Niko Kovac.

"We got off to a very good start," former Bayern boss Kovac said. "We (then) scored our second goal with our second shot.

"The momentum developed and it was like we couldn't do anything wrong." It was a dreadful restart to the season for Freiburg who had been Bayern's closest challengers before the winter break.

"In the end, when you lose 0-6, what can you say? It's best not to say anything, then I won't say anything wrong," said Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

- 'Ice cold' Frankfurt' - Eintracht Frankfurt took advantage of Freiburg's misfortune to climb into second place with a 3-0 home win over rock-bottom Schalke.

Danish forward Jesper Lindstrom rocketed a strike high into the Schalke goal in the 27th minute for his seventh league goal of the campaign.

Rafael Borre scored a second with less than five minutes remaining, before Aurelio Buta made it three in the second minute of injury time.

But Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner was critical of his side, claiming: "I almost liked Schalke's performance better than what we showed." Schalke are now six points adrift of Stuttgart, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, after a ninth defeat in 10 Bundesliga outings.

"We had a lot of scoring chances in the first half, but Frankfurt were ice cold," said striker Simon Terodde.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin fought back to win 3-1 at home against Hoffenheim and move into third, level on points with Frankfurt and fourth-placed Freiburg.

The trio sit five points behind Bayern and one point clear of Leipzig.

Union's American striker Jordan Siebatcheu missed a first-half penalty after Hoffenheim's Ihlas Bebou handballed in the box.

Bebou quickly took advantage himself, scoring just before half-time.

Union centre-back Danilho Doekhi equalised in the 73rd minute and found the net again one minute from the end of normal time, sending the home crowd into raptures.

Young forward Jamie Leweling made sure of the victory in added time.

Bochum piled more pressure on Hertha Berlin with a dominant 3-1 home victory to climb out of the bottom three and push their opponents into the drop zone.

Bochum have notched three straight wins, while Hertha sit second-bottom, one point from safety.

Stuttgart drew 1-1 at home with Mainz.

In Saturday's late game, Cologne host Werder Bremen.

Related Topics

Baku Buta Mainz Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Christian From Best Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

18 minutes ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

22 minutes ago
 Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, ..

Liverpool-Chelsea stalemate dents top four hopes, Everton beaten again

22 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

22 minutes ago
 Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

22 minutes ago
 RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze ..

RT France Closes After France's Decision to Freeze Broadcaster's Accounts

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.