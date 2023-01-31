(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Wind and solar power generated a record 22.3% of the European Union's electricity in 2022, overtaking fossil gas, with 19.9%, for the first time, according to the European Electricity Review published Tuesday by energy think tank Ember.

As Europe scrambled to cut most of its gas imports from its biggest supplier, Russia, and was faced with the lowest levels of hydro and nuclear generation in at least two decades, the shift away from fossil fuels was put on hold, Ember said.

"A 1-in-500 year drought across Europe led to the lowest level of hydro generation since at least 2000, and there were widespread unexpected French nuclear outages just as German nuclear units were closing. This created a large 185 terawatt-hours gap in generation equal to 7% of Europe's total electricity demand in 2022," the analysis revealed.

The EU's nuclear power generation dropped by 16% last year, and of this, 69% was in France from outages and 27% was as the result of German nuclear plants.

Record rises in wind and solar power generation helped cushion the hydro and nuclear deficit. Power generation from solar rose the fastest, increasing by a record 39 terawatt-hours, or 24%, in 2022.

According to the analysis, this was almost twice its previous record, which helped save €10 billion ($10.8 billion) in gas costs.

"That mirrored the 25% rise in capacity from 168 gigawatts to 209 gigawatts. New installations rose by a record 41 gigawatts in 2022, which was 47% more than was installed in 2021," the analysis said.

A total of 20 EU countries set new records in power generation from solar in 2022, with the Netherlands being the leader, as it produced 14% of its power from solar, which overtook coal generation for the first time.

Electricity generation from natural gas was almost unchanged, up 0.

8% last year compared to 2021, despite record-high prices.

Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) natural gas prices had skyrocketed to €342 per megawatt-hour as of Aug. 26, 2022, a dramatic rise from the €30/MWh level a year earlier. Prices went down by over 80% in the last five months, trading at €57.2//MWh for February 2023 contracts.

Ember said that fossil gas generated 19.9% of EU electricity in 2022, up from 19% the previous year, but this trend is expected to change drastically in the coming year.

- Electricity generation from coal up 7%, leading 3.9% rise in EU's power sector emissions "Europe has avoided the worst of the energy crisis," said Ember's head of data insights, Dave Jones. "The shocks of 2022 only caused a minor ripple in coal power and a huge wave of support for renewables. Any fears of a coal rebound are now dead." Coal power's share increased by 1.5% to produce 16% of EU electricity last year, with a year-on-year fall in the last four months of 2022 as "Europe prevented a threatened return to coal power in the wake of the 2022 energy crisis," according to the analysis.

One-sixth of the nuclear and hydro deficit was met by coal.

As power generation from coal rose by 7%, or 28 terawatt-hours, the EU's power sector emissions increased by 3.9%, 26 million tons of CO2 last year, compared to 2021.

The 26 coal power units placed on emergency standby for winter ran at an average of 18% capacity, and despite importing 22 million tons of extra coal in 2022, the EU used a third of it, according to the analysis.

"It could have been much worse. Wind, solar and a fall in electricity demand prevented a much larger return to coal. In context, coal's rise was not substantial. Coal power remained below 2018 levels and added only 0.3% to global coal generation," said the analysis.