UrduPoint.com

Wind, Solar Remain Australia's Cheapest Electricity Technologies: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Wind, solar remain Australia's cheapest electricity technologies: report

CANBERRA, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Wind and solar remain Australia's cheapest options for electricity generation, according to the national science agency.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) on Friday released the annual GenCost report, finding global supply constraints in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic drove a rise in technology costs over the last year.

On average technology costs increased 20 percent, ranging from as low as 9 percent for rooftop and large scale photovoltaic solar systems to 35 percent of onshore wind farms.

Despite the significant increase, onshore wind remained one of the two cheapest electricity generation technologies with solar.

"The difference in cost increases mostly reflects differences in material inputs and exposure to freight costs," the report said.

Among fossil fuels, the cost of generating electricity by burning black coal increased by 24 percent and that of using open cycle gas turbines by 31 percent.

According to the modeling in the report, the inflationary cycle is expected to peak in 2022 and 2023 before returning to pre-pandemic cost levels by 2027.

It forecasts the role of electricity will increase materially in the next 30 years due to generation technologies offering some of the cheapest emissions abatement opportunities.

"Innovation in electricity generation technology is a global effort that is strongly linked to climate change policy ambitions." Paul Graham, the CSIRO chief energy economist and co-author of the report, said in a media release.

"Technology costs are one piece of the puzzle, providing critical input to electricity sector analysis. To limit emissions, our energy system must evolve and become more diverse."

Related Topics

Technology Australia Electricity Gas Market Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

12 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

12 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

12 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.