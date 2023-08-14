Wind turbine blades arrive in Laos for its 1st wind power project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENTIANE. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A group of lorries carrying wind turbine blades of the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Project, the first of this kind in Laos, contracted by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), has arrived in Sekong province.

A welcome ceremony for the arrival of the wind turbine blades was held on Sunday, in the presence of Governor of Sekong province Leklai Sivilay, and representatives of relevant provincial departments, developers and contractors, Lao news Agency (KPL) reported on Sunday.

Addressing the welcome ceremony, Leklai thanked relevant authorities, investors, contractors, logistics committee, and relevant parties for their facilitation of the transport of the wind blades, noting that such transport was the first ever in Laos.

The successful transport of the wind turbine blades has demonstrated the sincere attention paid by the project's owner and developers to ensuring the smooth implementation of the wind power project as planned, said the governor.