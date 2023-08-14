Open Menu

Wind Turbine Blades Arrive In Laos For Its 1st Wind Power Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Wind turbine blades arrive in Laos for its 1st wind power project

VIENTIANE. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A group of lorries carrying wind turbine blades of the 600 MW Monsoon Wind Power Project, the first of this kind in Laos, contracted by Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina), has arrived in Sekong province.

A welcome ceremony for the arrival of the wind turbine blades was held on Sunday, in the presence of Governor of Sekong province Leklai Sivilay, and representatives of relevant provincial departments, developers and contractors, Lao news Agency (KPL) reported on Sunday.

Addressing the welcome ceremony, Leklai thanked relevant authorities, investors, contractors, logistics committee, and relevant parties for their facilitation of the transport of the wind blades, noting that such transport was the first ever in Laos.

The successful transport of the wind turbine blades has demonstrated the sincere attention paid by the project's owner and developers to ensuring the smooth implementation of the wind power project as planned, said the governor.

Related Topics

Governor China Laos Sunday

Recent Stories

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

11 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

16 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

17 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

19 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous