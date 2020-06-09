UrduPoint.com
Windies' Arrival In England A Boost For Cricket

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:10 AM

London, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :International cricket will start to get back on its feet following the coronavirus shutdown when the West Indies arrive on Tuesday for a Test series in England.

Fans who have had to make do with months of television repeats can now look forward to the real thing again, with England captain Joe Root saying of the West Indies' decision to tour: "It must be extremely scary and I think the whole cricketing world will be grateful to see some cricket again." The three-match contest was originally meant to be played in June but will now start on July 8 instead because of the pandemic.

But rather than games before crowds at the Oval, Edgbaston and Lord's, a now back-to-back series will take place behind closed doors at the more 'bio-secure' Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford.

Whereas players usually spend evenings during a Test away from the ground, they will now instead find themselves in a protective bubble at two venues which both have onsite hotels.

Hampshire's Ageas Bowl will stage the series opener from July 8, with the next two Tests at Old Trafford.

Health measures, including a ban on applying saliva to the ball to aid swing set to be rubber-stamped at an International Cricket Council meeting on Wednesday, and repeated virus testing will be in place.

"Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders," said England and Wales Cricket board events director Steve Elworthy.

