UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Windies, Australia Covid-19 Tests Negative

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

Windies, Australia Covid-19 tests negative

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :All 152 people involved in the ongoing West Indies and Australia ODI series returned negative Covid-19 tests on Friday, a day after the second game was postponed after a positive analysis, officials said.

Thursday's game at Kensington Oval was called off at the last minute when a non-playing member of the West Indies team tested positive for the virus.

The teams as well as officials. event and broadcast staff were sent into isolation at the tournament hotel.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) will now hold meetings with cricket Australia, the Barbados Cricket Association, and Government of Barbados officials to agree when the resumption of the series at Kensington Oval can begin," said a statement from CWI.

The third and final match is scheduled for Saturday while the West Indies are due to start a five-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Bridgetown on Tuesday.

There are also two Tests between West Indies and Pakistan set for Jamaica from August 12-16 and August 20-24.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Hotel Bridgetown Barbados Jamaica August Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Al Matrooshi bears UAE flag In Tokyo Olympics open ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

6 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

8 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.