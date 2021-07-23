UrduPoint.com
Windies, Australia ODI Suspended At Last Minute Due To Covid-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Windies, Australia ODI suspended at last minute due to Covid-19

Bridgetown, Barbados, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A positive Covid-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute suspension of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, officials announced.

"The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia has been suspended with immediate effect due to a positive Covid-19 case," said the International cricket Council in a statement.

"All personnel inside the bubble will be placed into isolation."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

