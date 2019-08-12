Windies face revised target in rain-hit ODI with India

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :West Indies have been set a revised target of 270 off 46 overs following an interruption for rain in reply to India's total of 279 for seven off their full allotment of 50 overs in the second One-Day International of a three-match series at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Sunday.

Play resumed with West Indies 56 for two off 13 overs.