Windies recall Hope, pick teenage fast bowler Seales to face South Africa

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Batsman Shai Hope was recalled to the West Indies squad for the first Test against South Africa on Tuesday while teenage fast bowler Jayden Seales is poised to make his debut.

Hope, who has played 34 Tests, was dropped last year after the series against England with his average at a disappointing 26.27.

Also recalled is Kieran Powell, the experienced left-handed opener who played his last Test in Bangladesh in December 2018.

Seales, the exciting 19-year-old fast bowler from Trinidad and a member of West Indies' Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, is the only new name in the squad.

Seales has only played one first-class match for West Indies A in New Zealand last December.

In total, he has played only 10 professional games at senior level.

"Jayden Seales is young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart.

We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack," said lead selector Roger Harper.

"Kieran Powell we know is a very capable batsman who we expect to add quality and depth to the batting department.

"Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful one-day international series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance." Experienced batsman Darren Bravo was left out while strike bowler Shannon Gabriel is injured.

The first Test starts in St Lucia on Thursday with the second at the same venue from June 18.

West Indies squad:Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales