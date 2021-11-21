UrduPoint.com

Windies' Solazano Taken To Hospital As Sri Lanka 163-1 In Galle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Windies' Solazano taken to hospital as Sri Lanka 163-1 in Galle

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka made steady progress to reach 163-1 at tea in the opening Test Sunday against the West Indies, who had debutant Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding.

Solozano was fielding close in at short-leg when Dimuth Karunaratne attempted a full-blooded pull shot off the bowling of Roston Chase and the ball crashed into the fielder's helmet grill.

Medical staff attended to him on the ground before he was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance which took him to hospital.

Later he was transferred to Colombo where he will undergo scans, with doctors suspecting internal bleeding.

Sri Lanka skipper Karunaratne smashed an unbeaten 89 after a 139-run partnership with Pathum Nissanka, who was brought to the top order with batsman Lahiru Thirimanne unavailable.

Shannon Gabriel provided the breakthrough for the tourists when he had Nissanka -- who was chasing a full delivery wide outside the off-stump -- caught by Rahkeem Cornwall at first slip for 56.

West Indies squandered an opportunity to dismiss Karunaratne on 14 when Rahkeem Cornwall found the outside edge of the bat but Jermaine Blackwood at slip was unable to hold on as he attempted a one-handed grab.

Earlier, West Indies unsuccessfully reviewed after Karunaratne played an uncharacteristic reverse sweep off the left-arm orthodox spin of Jomel Warrican and the ball struck his front pad.

Television replays showed the impact was outside off-stump.

The tourists lost their second review over a caught behind appeal against Nissanka off the bowling of Roston Chase.

They were denied a second wicket in the afternoon session when Warrican failed to take a return catch with Oshada Fernando on three.

West Indies, who lost the toss, surprised fans by leaving out Kemar Roach, their most experienced player and the eighth-highest Test wicket taker.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cornwall Progress Colombo Jomel Warrican Roston Chase Sunday Top

Recent Stories

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

SCCI organises Sharjah-Malaysia Business Forum

56 minutes ago
 SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most s ..

SEF 2021 to host 10 sessions led by some of most sought-after names

3 hours ago
 SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of cha ..

SEF returns Monday with 27 ‘conversations of change’ from 55 eminent speaker ..

3 hours ago

UAE Falcons Federation announces Expo 2020 Dubai’s sponsorship of its falconry ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st November 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.