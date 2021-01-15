UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Windies' Walsh Tests Positive For Covid-19, Misses Bangladesh ODIs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:30 AM

Windies' Walsh tests positive for Covid-19, misses Bangladesh ODIs

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :West Indies' tour of Bangladesh suffered a fresh setback on Thursday when leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Junior tested positive for Covid-19 and was ruled out of the upcoming one-day series, officials announced.

Cricket West Indies said the frontline 25-year-old slow bowler will undergo a period of self-isolation but is asymptomatic.

"(He) first returned a negative test result on arrival into Bangladesh on the weekend, and then had a positive return on his test in Dhaka yesterday (Wednesday)," said a CWI statement.

"This result was verified by a second positive test today.

" All other members of the squad returned second negative COVID-19 tests, after undergoing four tests within the last 11 days.

The three-match ODI series starts on January 20.

West Indies are already without regular skipper Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran.

All pulled out of the tour due to Covid-19 concernsBangladesh has recorded more than 500,000 pandemic cases but its fatality rate has been one of the world's lowest.

Walsh, who started his international career with the United States, has played 10 ODIs for West Indies.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Dhaka United States Evin Lewis Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer January All

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

7 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

8 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

9 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.