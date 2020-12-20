(@FahadShabbir)

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The final day of practice racing for the America's Cup yachts was called off in a windless Auckland on Sunday, but not before Ben Ainslie's British entry suffered more embarrassment on the water.

The one race to start -- between Ainslie's INEOS Team UK and cup holders Team New Zealand -- was abandoned when the wind died, leaving both yachts almost becalmed when the 45-minute time limit expired.

At that stage Team New Zealand were more than two laps, or five kilometres (three miles), ahead after the British entry had spent most of the race unable to stay up on their high-tech foils.

The regatta was the last scheduled shakedown for the yachts before the challenger series starts on January 15.

The winner will go on to face Team New Zealand for the America's Cup -- the oldest international trophy in sport -- in a series of races starting on March 6.