Wing Fainga'anuku To Make Debut For All Blacks Against Ireland

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Wing Fainga'anuku to make debut for All Blacks against Ireland

Auckland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Powerhouse wing Leicester Fainga'anuku will make his All Blacks debut after being named Thursday in the New Zealand side to start against Ireland in first Test.

Canterbury Crusaders standout Fainga'anuku will start on the left wing at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday while another uncapped player, Waikato Chiefs No.8 Pita Gus Sowakula, has been included on the bench.

New Zealand coach Ian Foster has otherwise selected a predictable side, although a minor surprise was the naming of lock Scott Barrett at blindside flanker, giving the pack additional size.

Fainga'anuku has benefited from the unavailability of his Crusaders team-mate Will Jordan, who was one of three players ruled out of the Test this week after contracting Covid-19.

The Tongan-born 22-year-old does npt have the raw pace of Jordan but makes up for it with power that enables him to bust tackles or get over the advantage line, either from the wing or in the centres.

Sowakula, 27, is Fiji-born and has also shone for the Chiefs in recent seasons with his ball-carrying prowess.

The All Blacks have endured a disruptive week, with positive Covid-19 Tests to head coach Ian Foster and two of his assistants, John Plumtree and Scott McLeod.

Three players were also ruled out after contracting the virus -- backs Jordan, Jack Goodhue and David Havili.

Uncapped Auckland Blues winger Mark Telea was called into the squad on Thursday as cover for Jordan, who tested positive later than the other players and is likely to be unavailable for the second Test in Dunedin.

Ireland opened their tour on Wednesday night with a 32-17 defeat to the Maori All Blacks in Hamilton.

New Zealand (15-1): Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Reiko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Ofa Tuungafasi, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Pita Gus Sowakula, Dalton Papalii, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, Braydon Ennor.

