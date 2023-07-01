Open Menu

Winks, Coady Drop Down To Championship To Join Leicester

Published July 01, 2023

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Leicester geared up for life in the Championship next season by signing former England internationals Harry Winks and Conor Coady on Saturday.

Winks joined from Tottenham for a reported fee of £10 million ($13 million) after making 203 appearances over the past nine years for his boyhood club.

The 27-year-old also won 10 England caps but had fallen down the pecking order at Spurs and spent last season on loan at Sampdoria as they were relegated from Serie A.

"I'm really excited for the challenge ahead. It's an amazing club with great history and the facilities are incredible," said Winks.

"I'm also looking forward to a new challenge and to challenge myself. Coming to a club like Leicester is the perfect chance to do that." Coady arrives from Wolves, but also spent last season on loan at Everton, who narrowly avoided the drop from the Premier League at Leicester's expense.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I couldn't wait to get down here, to obviously see everyone and get everything signed and boxed off," said Coady.

Leicester lost James Maddison earlier this week as the England international joined Tottenham for £40 million.

