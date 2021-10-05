Winless Getafe sack Michel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Getafe, winless in eight games and bottom of La Liga, on Monday sacked Michel as coach, the club announced.

The Madrid club bagged their first point of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday, but it was not enough to save Jose Miguel Gonzalez Martin del Campo, known as "Michel".

Michel, 58, took over at Getafe in the off-season from Jose Bordalas, who headed to Valencia.