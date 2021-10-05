UrduPoint.com

Winless Getafe Sack Michel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Winless Getafe sack Michel

Madrid, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Getafe, winless in eight games and bottom of La Liga, on Monday sacked Michel as coach, the club announced.

The Madrid club bagged their first point of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Real Sociedad on Sunday, but it was not enough to save Jose Miguel Gonzalez Martin del Campo, known as "Michel".

Michel, 58, took over at Getafe in the off-season from Jose Bordalas, who headed to Valencia.

Related Topics

Valencia Madrid Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in ..

UAE Olympic team beat Lebanese counterparts 3-0 in West Asian Championship

11 minutes ago
 TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

TEDxAlQuoz inaugural event launches in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

2 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution forming the Dubai Digital Transformation S ..

2 hours ago
 DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers ..

DC assures protesters to arrest Dr. Sher murderers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.