Winning Party In Thai Election Excluded From Coalition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Bangkok, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The reformist party that won Thailand's general election was excluded Wednesday from a coalition trying to form the next government, as lawmakers seek to overcome resistance from pro-royalist senators.

The Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in May's election, riding a wave of support from young and urban Thais, but it fell well short of a majority.

An eight-party coalition including MFP's closest rival, Pheu Thai, was not enough to get its leader Pita Limjaroenrat elected prime minister, leaving the kingdom in political deadlock.

Harvard-educated Pita, 42, was blocked from the top job by the senate -- whose members were handpicked by the last junta -- because of his determination to reform Thailand's tough royal defamation laws.

After weeks of backroom haggling, Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew announced that MFP was out of the coalition.

"The formation of the new government will not include MFP," he told reporters.

"Pheu Thai will work to get enough votes, MFP will be in opposition, and we will work in a new dimension that is beneficial to the people."

