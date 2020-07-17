UrduPoint.com
Winslet To Be Honored At Toronto Film Festival In September

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :British actress Kate Winslet will be honored with the Tribute Actor Award at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, organizers announced Thursday.

The ceremony will take place virtually on September 15, halfway through the festival that is the largest of its kind in North America.

"Kate's brilliant and compelling onscreen presence continues to captivate, entertain and inspire audiences and actors alike," said Joana Vicente, the TIFF executive director and co-head, in a statement.

From her first film "Heavenly Creatures," which helped propel her to stardom, to "Mildred Pierce," "The Reader" and her unforgettable work in "Titanic," Winslet's "onscreen presence is as powerful and courageous as the women she chooses to portray," Vicente said.

Winslet, who won the 2009 best actress Oscar for her role in "The Reader," is "one of the best and most respected actresses of her generation," Vicente concluded.

The Tribute awards are given to actors, directors and other film professionals for their exceptional contributions to the industry.

Due to the coronavirus, the 45th edition of the TIFF will take place from September 10-19 in a hybrid format that will combine in-person and virtual events.

