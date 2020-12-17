UrduPoint.com
Winter Olympics Prompts Skiing Construction Boom In China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

Chengdu, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Weaving down a steep slope, snowboarder Zhang Xu skid gracefully to a halt in a shower of white powder -- one of a new generation of Chinese people learning winter sports in brand new indoor facilities.

"I fell in love with the sport," said 25-year-old Zhang, who started coming to the Sunac Snow Center in Chengdu in July, the same month it opened.

"Skiing used to be a relatively small sport (in China) but now it's more popular, and the credit for that is down to the Winter Olympics," he said.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Games have inspired a boom in construction of snow resorts; their numbers have rocketed nearly fourfold, fuelled by demand from China's swelling middle class.

A decade ago there were only just over 200 ski resorts in China -- at the end of last year, that figure had jumped to 770, according to real estate group JLL.

Nearly 21 million people visited one last year, as the ability to spend more on leisure activities grows -- average national disposable income has increased four times over the last two decades.

China has grand plans for this burgeoning interest -- it has previously said it wants to put 10 percent of the world's most populous nation on skis ahead of the 2022 Games.

That's a figure so large it would double the current global tally of skiers.

