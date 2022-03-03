UrduPoint.com

Winter Paralympic Torch Relay Held In Beijing's Olympic Forest Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) --:The Winter Paralympic torch relay was held in the Beijing Olympic Forest Park here on Thursday, with the vice-president of the International Paralympic Committee Duane Kale and other two torchbearers taking part.

In order to fulfill the promise of the organizers that the Paralympic Games would be equally wonderful with the Olympic Games, the torch relay was held in the same way as the Olympics. The whole route covered 3 kilometers.

Kale had high praise for the facilities in Beijing, saying they "could not be more accessible. The Beijing 2022 organizing committee have given brilliant support.

I think the public, the government and organizing committee are doing perfect job in getting these games to where they are now," Kale said.

"Sport for us is more than just athletic performance. It's about showcasing to the world what persons with disabilities can achieve. And I think for Beijing and China, you've already witnessed that back in 2008, how the Paralympics changed and help to shape society and the perception of people with disabilities and how they can be more inclusive, involved and (how they can) contribute," Kale added.

