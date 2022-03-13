UrduPoint.com

Winter Paralympics To Close After Ukraine, China Athletes Star

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Winter Paralympics to close after Ukraine, China athletes star

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The flame will be extinguished on Beijing's Winter Paralympics on Sunday after a week of stellar performances from the host nation and Ukrainian athletes reeling from Moscow's invasion.

The Bird's Nest stadium will host the closing ceremony where China will hand the baton to Italy's Milano-Cortina, who will stage the 2026 Winter Games.

At the opening ceremony, China's state broadcaster CCTV censored International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons' forceful anti-war speech.

More than a week later, CCTV has not responded to the IPC's questions or provided any guarantees that it will not act in similar fashion during the closing ceremony.

The lead-up to the Games was overshadowed by controversy over whether athletes from Russia and ally Belarus should be allowed to compete.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had urged sporting federations across the world to exclude athletes from those nations.

The IPC initially said it would allow the athletes to compete as neutrals, but after threats of boycotts from other competitors and tensions rising in the athletes' village, organisers banned them from the Games.

After an arduous journey to get to the Chinese capital from their war-torn homeland, Ukraine's athletes lie a remarkable second in the medals table after their best performance in a Winter Paralympics.

One athlete learned her soldier father had been taken prisoner by Russian troops while another won a gold medal days after discovering her home in Kharkiv had been bombed The team had 28 podium finishes by Sunday morning, including 10 gold medals in biathlon and cross country skiing.

"To compete here at such a high level knowing their family and nation is under attack is just incredible," Parsons told reporters on Saturday.

"It's one of the most incredible displays of resilience I've ever seen in my life, in or outside of sport." Host nation China emerged as the new Winter Paralympics powerhouse -- topping the medals table ahead of Ukraine with 18 golds and 59 medals in all.

China made their debut in 2002 but recorded their first gold, in wheelchair curling, at Pyeongchang in South Korea only four years ago. The scale of their success in Beijing has surprised some of their own athletes.

"We weren't really aware of our level before these Paralympic Games, because we haven't been competing abroad much lately," said Liu Sitong, 27, who won two bronze and one silver medal in women's sitting alpine skiing races.

On the last day of competition Sunday, the United States face Canada for para-ice hockey gold after China beat South Korea 4-0 on Saturday to claim the bronze.

"We want to encourage every person with a disability to live every day positively and believe that everyone has value and can contribute in every field," Chinese player Cui Yutao said.

"We formed the team in 2016 and we've basically been training behind closed doors since. We didn't go home for about three years -- all because we were chasing this dream," teammate Wang Zhidong said.

There are last-day medals also to be won in skiing's cross country relays and alpine events.

Related Topics

Hockey Attack World Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia China Canada Beijing Kharkiv Alpine Italy Belarus South Korea United States Women Sunday 2016 Gold Silver Bronze International Olympic Committee Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

15 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

20 minutes ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

9 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

10 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

10 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>