Winter Sports Expo Expands New Space For Sino-Italian Cooperation

Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Gianpaolo Bruno, Director of the Beijing Office of the Italian Trade Agency, believes this year's World Winter sports Expo (WWSE) is a good opportunity for Italian companies of equipment, sportswear and other related products marketing into China.

As the guest nation of honor, Italy has organized a luxurious lineup of government departments and outstanding companies to participate in the 2021 WWSE which opened here on Friday.

"It can also promote the development of relative Italian industries, such as food, health, medical and safety equipment, and tourism. As the government agency responsible for promoting trade and investment and one of the organizers of this exhibition, the Italian Trade Agency will continue to work in this direction," Bruno said.

