Wiretapped Greek member of European Parliament accuses Mitsotakis of undermining rule of law

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :A Greek member of the European Parliament who is a victim of a wiretapping scandal that has been shaking Greece for months accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday of undermining the rule of law in the country.

Giorgos Kyrtsos shared a letter he wrote to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Twitter saying that Mitsotakis acknowledged that the wiretapping of the leader of the opposition PASOK party, Nikos Androulakis, was inappropriate and consequently tried to distance himself from the surveillance scandal even though he had direct responsibility.

To cover up the scandal, Mitsotakis used pro-government media to convince Greek citizens that "wiretappings are part of European public life" and undermined the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), the independent public authority safeguarding the privacy of communication, by using the judiciary, he added.

Kyrtsos reiterated that he was expelled from Greece's governing conservative Nea Demokratia (ND) party when he criticized the authoritarian policies of Mitsotakis.

Stressing that he was informed by "reliable sources" last November that he was also under surveillance, Kyrtsos said that "in my effort to prevent the backsliding of Greece towards Western Balkan standards due to the illiberal policies of Mitsotakis, I asked the European Parliament to defend my parliamentary immunity, which was violated by the wiretapping of the Greek authorities, and I am also preparing my legal case for the European Court."