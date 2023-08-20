Wirtz sends Leverkusen past Leipzig in Bundesliga opener

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :A stunning chip from Florian Wirtz earned Bayer Leverkusen a 3-2 home win over RB Leipzig in their Bundesliga opener on Saturday.

Fresh off a 3-0 thumping of Bayern Munich in the Super Cup, Leipzig were stunned by two quick first-half goals by Jeremie Frimpong and Jonathan Tah, before pulling one back through Dani Olmo.

The 20-year-old Wirtz looped a cutback from Frimpong over Leipzig goalkeeper Janis Blaswich in the second half, restoring Leverkusen's two-goal cushion.

The visitors scored with 20 minutes remaining through newcomer Lois Openda, but failed to find an equaliser as Leverkusen continued to impress under coach Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard said he was "satisfied" with the performance, "especially the first half" but said his young team "need to keep working on our mentality" after twice letting Leipzig back into the match.

Borussia Moenchengladbach debutant Thomas Cvancara converted a penalty in the seventh minute of injury time to snatch a 4-4 draw in an eight-goal thriller in Augsburg.

Gladbach led 2-0 after 27 minutes but Augsburg fought back to level the scores at 3-3 by half-time.

Ruben Vargas looked to have helped Augsburg to a comeback victory when he scored with 14 minutes remaining, but Cvancara's second goal of the match snatched Gladbach a point.

Freiburg started the season with a 2-1 win at Hoffenheim.

The visitors took the lead late in the first half after a Hoffenheim own goal before Roland Sallai doubled the advantage in first-half injury time.

Former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak pulled one back in the second half.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg gave promoted Heidenheim a rude welcome on their top division debut, winning 2-0 thanks to a first-half Jonas Wind brace.

Stuttgart overcame this week's loss of captain Wataru Endo to Liverpool with a 5-0 home win over Bochum.

The home side, who saved themselves from relegation with a two-legged playoff win over Hamburg last season, won thanks to doubles from Silas Katompa Mvumpa and Serhou Guirassy and a Dan-Axel Zagadou goal.

In Saturday's late game, Borussia Dortmund host Cologne.