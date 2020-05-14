UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wisconsin High Court Overturns State's Stay-at-home Orders

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Wisconsin high court overturns state's stay-at-home orders

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Wisconsin's Supreme Court overturned the state's stay-at-home orders on Wednesday, as regions across the US grapple with the increasingly partisan decision of whether or not to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans across the country have staged anti-lockdown demonstrations and President Donald Trump has pressed for rapid steps to rekindle the devastated US economy before his tough re-election battle in November.

But public health experts, including the president's top medical advisor Anthony Fauci, have warned that loosening restrictions on public gatherings too early could trigger fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Midwestern state's high court sided with lawmakers from Trump's Republican Party, who had challenged an extension of the quarantine imposed by Democratic Governor Tony Evers's administration.

Evers warned on Twitter that the decision risked undoing "all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months.

" "It's a mess," he later told CNN. "I mean, I can't put it any other way." While the state is not one of the hardest hit, it has still recorded more than 10,900 cases and more than 400 deaths.

The legal challenge was filed against Wisconsin Department of Health Services chief Andrea Palm and other officials, who had extended stay-at-home orders to May 26 even as the state relaxed some restrictions on business.

The state's Republican House Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said the ruling allowed "people to once again gather with their loved ones or visit their places of worship without the fear of violating a state order."Asked whether relaxing shutdown orders was a partisan issue, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told FOX news Wednesday: "I hope it's not political, that would be terrible. I hope that all these governors care about the American workers, care about American jobs."

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Governor Business Twitter Visit Trump May November All From Top Jobs Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

9 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.