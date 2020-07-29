With 1,592 new deaths, US daily virus toll at highest in 2.5 months: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States Tuesday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).