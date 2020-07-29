UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

With 1,592 New Deaths, US Daily Virus Toll At Highest In 2.5 Months: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 09:10 AM

With 1,592 new deaths, US daily virus toll at highest in 2.5 months: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States Tuesday recorded 1,592 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the highest number of daily fatalities in 2.5 months, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

The country also notched more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Wednesday).

Related Topics

United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

7 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

9 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

11 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

11 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.