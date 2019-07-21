UrduPoint.com
With A Team 'he'll Be Fine': UK Braces For Maverick Leader

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 10:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Supporters of Boris Johnson, who looks certain to become the next British prime minister, hail his optimistic vision for post-Brexit Britain, but insist he will have a team to take care of the details.

"If he's got good people around him, he'll be fine," said 67-year-old backer Sue Busby, a grassroots member of the governing Conservative Party that looks set to propel Johnson to power this week.

The former London mayor has wooed Conservatives with a promise to get Britain out of the European Union and if elected party leader, he will take over from Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

But critics are alarmed at how Johnson seems to struggle with the finer points of Brexit, and question his attention to detail in previous jobs.

As foreign minister, he misrepresented the case of a British-Iranian woman held in Tehran, and as London mayor, was accused of backing big projects that turned out to be expensive flops.

However, some of those who worked with him while he ran London from 2008 to 2016 say he surrounds himself with talented people.

"Although he's very much in control, and it's his vision, he is good at delegating," said Victoria Borwick, who served for three years as deputy mayor.

Another former colleague, who asked to remain anonymous, said Johnson was "very much 'big vision'.

"Once he got a team he trusted, he'd leave you to get on with it," he said.

While he could master the detail when required, on some issues, "there's an element of winging it".

