UrduPoint.com

With Eye On Washington, Saudi Courts Closer China Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

With eye on Washington, Saudi courts closer China ties

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia this week made clear just how quickly ties are intensifying during a period of geopolitical realignment, despite warnings from the White House.

The agenda included talks with Saudi royals and summits with the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council and broader Arab League, yielding agreements on everything from infrastructure to space.

Yet the lack of public bilateral breakthroughs on sensitive portfolios like defence and telecommunications will make it easier for Saudi Arabia to continue balancing the demands of Beijing and longtime security guarantor Washington -- at least for now.

"There are certain partnerships with China that would create a ceiling to what we can do," Brett McGurk, the National Security Council's middle East Coordinator, told a security conference in Bahrain in November.

