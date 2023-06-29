Open Menu

With Eyes On Snap Poll, Spain Takes Over EU Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2023 | 10:50 AM

With eyes on snap poll, Spain takes over EU presidency

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Spain assumes the EU's rotating presidency on Saturday in an important milestone for the pro-Europe nation although all eyes are on an upcoming election that could topple the left-wing government.

"Hello Europe", tweeted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 15 June as he presented his priorities for Spain's turn at the head of the 27-nation bloc, before hitting the campaign trail ahead of the July 23 vote.

A leader with an international profile who is keen to increase Spain's influence in Brussels, Sanchez took everyone by surprise, including his European partners, when on May 29 he announced snap polls, a day after the left was trounced in local and regional elections.

Although the country holding the reins of the European Union's rotating presidency has no more influence than fellow member states, the six-month role -- which Spain assumes on July 1 -- offers a chance to make progress on major issues facing the bloc.

"The risk is a presidency that has its eyes elsewhere" even if there is "no real risk of things going off the rails" as Spain is "a staunchly pro-European country", Sebastien Maillard, head of the Institut Jacques Delors, told AFP.

"Obviously (the election) complicates matters. We will have ministers who are out campaigning or focusing on their next job. They will have less time and energy for their European counterparts and reaching agreements with them," he added.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe Vote European Union Job Brussels Progress Spain May June July All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

12 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

14 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

14 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

14 hours ago
US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

14 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

14 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

14 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

14 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous