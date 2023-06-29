With eyes on snap poll, Spain takes over EU presidency

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Spain assumes the EU's rotating presidency on Saturday in an important milestone for the pro-Europe nation although all eyes are on an upcoming election that could topple the left-wing government.

"Hello Europe", tweeted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on 15 June as he presented his priorities for Spain's turn at the head of the 27-nation bloc, before hitting the campaign trail ahead of the July 23 vote.

A leader with an international profile who is keen to increase Spain's influence in Brussels, Sanchez took everyone by surprise, including his European partners, when on May 29 he announced snap polls, a day after the left was trounced in local and regional elections.

Although the country holding the reins of the European Union's rotating presidency has no more influence than fellow member states, the six-month role -- which Spain assumes on July 1 -- offers a chance to make progress on major issues facing the bloc.

"The risk is a presidency that has its eyes elsewhere" even if there is "no real risk of things going off the rails" as Spain is "a staunchly pro-European country", Sebastien Maillard, head of the Institut Jacques Delors, told AFP.

"Obviously (the election) complicates matters. We will have ministers who are out campaigning or focusing on their next job. They will have less time and energy for their European counterparts and reaching agreements with them," he added.